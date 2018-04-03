Authorities looking for man who stole $1,000 in watches from Encinitas store

Authorities are on the lookout for a man allegedly stole two Nixon watches from the Nixon Watch store in Encinitas.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station said the man entered the store, at 701 South Coast Highway 101, on March 26 and stole the two watches, each valued at $500.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 30 years old with a medium build, wavy short brown hair and a mustache. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a blue T-shirt and reflective sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department at 760-966-3500.