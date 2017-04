The American Red Cross will present opportunities for people in Encinitas to donate blood later this month.

The first opportunity will take place in Encinitas on April 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

A blood drive will also be held in Cardiff on April 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ada Harris School, 1508 Windsor Road.

For more information and to make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org