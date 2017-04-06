Encinitas Crime Report (April 1-April 4)

April 4

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:43 p.m.

• Fraud - 1100 block Lauren place, noon

• Misdemeanor minor possession of alcohol - 800 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:15 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 18400 block Via Candela, 9:30 a.m.

• Felony convicted person in possession/own/etc firearm - Second Street/ W J Street, 2 a.m.

April 3

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 10500 block 4S Commons Drive, 9 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Fourth Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 300 N block El Camino Real, 2:49 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 12:36 a.m.

April 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1200 N block Vulcan Avenue, 11:50 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 200 block Saxony Road, 6:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 800 block Balour Drive, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:17 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 1500 block Summit Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - Chesterfield Drive/South Coast Highway 101, 7:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - Encinitas Boulevard/Quail Drive, 2:40 a.m.

April 1

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1500 W block Valley Parkway, 9:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 8:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possible controlled substance without prescription - La Costa Avenue/Piraeus Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 N block El Camino Real, 5:05 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1500 block Rubenstein Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 S block El Camino Real, 10:50 a.m.

• Felony possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance - 2200 block Avenida Del Diablo, 9:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 2 a.m.