Historical Society kicks off Heritage Tree fundraising campaign

The Encinitas Historical Society (EHS) is starting its campaign to raise funds for the much-needed undergrounding of electrical lines leading to the Encinitas Heritage Tree at 406 Fourth Street.

“For the past 22 years dedicated citizen Luis Ortiz had brought together volunteers to donate funds to light the magnificent 75-foot star pine tree during the holiday season,” said Carolyn Cope, president of EHS, in a statement.

Jim Filanc from Southern Contracting assisted Ortiz last year as well.

The Historical Society has now taken over this community project and is soliciting donations through its 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

“Our fundraising goal is $25,000 to pay for the meter pedestal and the underground improvements,” Cope said.

Once the work is complete, the electrical usage will be a fraction of the cost from the past years, when a temporary pole had to be installed and removed yearly as well.

“With a flip of the switch our beloved seasonal tree can continue to delight those along our coastline, on both land and sea,” Cope said.

The Historical Society’s goal is to complete this project by the end of summer so everything will be ready to go for the “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony set for Friday, Dec. 1. The Park Dale Lane Chorus will provide their special performance just prior to the ceremonial lighting of the tree as citizens enjoy free hot cider, compliments of the Encinitas Historical Society.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent to Encinitas Historical Society, 390 West F Street, Encinitas, CA 92024. Mark donations for Heritage Tree Project. For more information, visit www.encinitashistoricalsociety.wordpress.com

— Submitted press release