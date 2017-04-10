Leichtag Foundation donates $25,000 to Pacific View project

The Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance (EACEA), the City of Encinitas’ partner in rehabilitating and activating the former Pacific View elementary school, recently announced that the Leichtag Foundation has granted $25,000 to EACEA to support a part-time program manager.

The Leichtag Foundation recognized the potential synergy with the ecology and arts focus of Pacific View and its work at the Leichtag Commons and Coastal Roots Farm. The Leichtag Foundation’s gift is meant to inspire others to be generous in supporting Pacific View as well.

The former Pacific View School, on 3rd Street in downtown Encinitas, is being transformed into a center for arts, culture and ecology. Plans are under review at City Hall for the entitlements and permits needed to refurbish the existing school building and grounds to create a wonderful community resource for education, inspiration, and relaxation.

The Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance (EACEA), a 501(c)(3) charitable trust, has been operating with volunteers, including board members and local residents. EACEA has received grants from the County Board of Supervisors, the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, Encinitas Friends of the Arts, Synergy Arts Foundation and many generous individuals. EACEA holds monthly volunteer work parties at the site in downtown Encinitas on the last Saturday of each month.

