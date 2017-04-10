Cardiff Library to host book sale

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library presents a one-day $3 per bag book sale on April 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale will take place in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library community room, 2081 Newcastle Ave.

Shoppers can fill paper grocery bags with books from select tables for $3 total per bag, or purchase individual books for 25 cents each.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the library and its programs.

For more information, visit www.friendscardifflibrary.org or call 760-635-1000.