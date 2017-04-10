Seacrest to host volunteer fair April 25

Seacrest Village Retirement Communities presents a volunteer fair on April 25 from noon to 2 p.m. where people can learn about volunteer opportunities at the center.

Food, including hors d’oeuvres and pastries will be served, and attendees will have the chance the meet Seacrest’s staff and learn about volunteer opportunities for the Encinitas and Poway locations.

The event will take place at 211 Saxony Road in Encinitas.

For more information, call 760-632-3718 or sseltser@seacrestvillage.org. Reservations for attendance should be made by April 19.