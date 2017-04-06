Encinitas Educational Foundation announces partnership with Sullivan Solar Power

The Encinitas Educational Foundation and Sullivan Solar Power are partnering to implement a solar program that will positively impact the Encinitas and Carlsbad communities through education, financial support and the expansion of renewable energy adoption.

As a part of the partnership, Sullivan Solar Power will donate $500 per resident that installs solar with the company through the program, with the goal of generating $500,000 in cash donations to the Encinitas Educational Foundation. To kick things off, Daniel Sullivan, president and founder of Sullivan Solar Power, presented a $5,000 check to the Foundation at the Community Partners Symposium earlier this month at El Camino Creek Elementary School.

“We are very happy to be partnering with Sullivan Solar Power. They are a leader in solar power in San Diego County with an excellent reputation and highly-trained electricians performing all installations,” said Jay Bell, president of the Encinitas Educational Foundation, in a statement. “The educational opportunities being offered to our community, families and, most importantly students, are invaluable. We look forward to implementing the solar program.”

Education plays a large role in Sullivan Solar Power’s vision, which is to fundamentally change the way people generate electricity. In response to a growing demand for independent and accurate facts about solar power for homeowners, the company will host solar seminars for Encinitas Union School District and Encinitas Educational Foundation staff, parents and community members. These seminars are designed to provide attendees the facts and a better understanding of solar technology, battery storage and integration, available incentives, financing options and societal benefits of solar.

“The impact of this partnership is significant and multifaceted. It makes the world a better place for our children by helping families save money each month, lessening local air pollution, decreasing fossil fuel consumption and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Daniel Sullivan, president and founder of Sullivan Solar Power, “We are excited to partner with the Encinitas Educational Foundation to assist in raising funds for the amazing projects Eninitas Union School District offers while helping empower students and the community members through education."

Sullivan Solar Power employees have given a handful of solar lessons to fourth-grade students at various Encinitas Union School District schools. The company will continue to support the solar curriculum for the district with programs like the annual Junior Solar Sprint, where middle school students build and compete solar-powered model cars.

Through this partnership, students will also benefit from a donation of a solar power system at the school’s Farm Lab, which provides educational experiences to the students interconnecting the importance of nutrition, agriculture and ecology.

For more information on Sullivan Solar Power’s work in the community and upcoming educational seminars, visit www.sullivansolarpower.com. For information on the Encinitas Educational Foundation, visit www.eefonline.org

— Submitted press release