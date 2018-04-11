Forum Carlsbad presents 'April in Bloom' events

Spring is in the air at The Forum Carlsbad, 1923 Calle Barcelona, and to celebrate, the center is hosting a 9-day public celebration called "April in Bloom." From April 21 to 29, a variety of entertaining activities and shopping opportunities await visitors.

Runway Fashion Show — Saturday, April 21, 1 to 4 p.m.: A high-energy fashion show staged just in front of the Apple store will highlight the latest in spring and summer styles from various Forum retailers. Complimentary lite bites from center restaurants will also be available along with 300 "April in Bloom" gift bags stuffed with goodies while supplies last.

Butterfly Encounter — April 21 to 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays): The parking area between lululemon and Paper Source will be transformed into a beautiful spring garden surrounded by lush hedges. The Butterfly Farms of Encinitas will host a live Butterfly Encounter each day where kids and adults can get up close and personal with these magical winged creatures. Entrance to the Butterfly Encounter is free, but donations to the Butterfly Farms, a 501c3 non-profit, are gratefully accepted. Hedge walls and turf areas in the Butterfly Encounter are sponsored locally by Evergreen Event Rentals and Go Turf Direct.

Makers’ Market — April 21 to 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays): Creative and unique handcrafted and vintage items from local entrepreneurs will also be for sale in the spring garden area. The Market will offer a mix of handmade jewelry, hand poured candles, home décor, gifts and other accessories. This shopper's paradise will also feature ‘Make & Take’ craft stations, a free photo booth area and a free children’s DIY craft table. Crafts and classes will be offered for adults and children from 1 to 4 p.m. daily.

Fashion Week — Also from April 21 to 29, Forum merchants will provide special "Fashion Week" discounts, offers and events. Shoppers can view and print the brochure with all offers on https://www.eventsforumcarlsbad.com or pick up a printed copy at The Forum Carlsbad.

For more information about "April in Bloom," visit www.eventsforumcarlsbad.com.