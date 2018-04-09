Pianist Karine Poghosyan to perform in Encinitas

Pianist Karine Poghosyan will perform in a Music by the Sea concert at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $14 and are available at www.encinitas.tix.com.

The musician made her orchestral debut at 14, playing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.1, and her solo Carnegie Hall debut at 23. Since then, she has gone on to win numerous awards and perform in some of the world's most prestigious concert halls. Her most recent orchestral performances include Schumann's Piano Concerto with Sinfonia Toronto, conducted by Maestro Nurhan Arman, and Grieg's Piano Concerto with the Wallingford Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Phil Ventre. Both performances received warm ovations and strong reviews. She was also featured on WQXR's "Chopin Marathon" live webcast, and was interviewed by David Osenberg on his award-winning program on WWFM, Cadenza.

Ms. Poghosyan received her Bachelor of Music degree from CalState Northridge, under Françoise Regnat, followed by her Master's and DMA degrees at Manhattan School of Music, under Arkady Aronov.

Ms. Poghosyan's recent CD, "Khachaturian Original Piano Works and Ballet Transcriptions," released on the NAXOS label, has received effusive reviews. David Dubal, the revered author and radio host, remarked, "This is an important debut recording and it brings to us, in Kariné Poghosyan's work, a pianist that we should hear as soon as possible in recital or on disc. This is Khachaturian playing that will not be rivaled!"

Kariné Poghosyan is currently based in New York, where she teaches at Manhattan School of Music. Her spring 2018 concerts include a solo tour of California, a performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.3 with the Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, her solo debut at Musikverein in Vienna, as well as a return to Carnegie Hall on June 7 for her debut at Zankel Hall.

For more information about the Music by the Sea Concert Series, visit https://bit.ly/2GYgrKK.

— Submitted news release