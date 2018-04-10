Encinitas 101 presents Spring Street Fair

The 35th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair, sponsored by Scripps Health (www.scripps.org), returns to Downtown Encinitas on April 28 and April 29 from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kid’s rides, along this award-winning main street.

Due to popularity, the Beer Garden hours have once again been extended on Saturday, open one hour longer, from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours will be the usual noon to 5 p.m. As always, the tasty brews on tap will be courtesy of Stone Brewing Company (www.stonebrewing.com.)

Seven bands will rock the Beer Garden Stage, including The Routine, a dynamic combination of soul, rock, world and funk; and Elektric Voodoo, a unique blend of classic afrobeat, latin, rock and roll, psych, jazz, and blues. The line-up also includes two DJ’s: DJ Man-Cat and BeatFantasia. Meanwhile, at The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, five more acts will be performing including the ever-popular Gold Standard, whose genres span the range from rhythm and blues, to rock, reggae, pop, funk and jazz; and the talented Sara Rogo Band playing blues and Americana. Up-and-coming stars will entertain crowds at the Hansen’s Community Stage.

Electra Bike is sponsoring the free Bike Valet service at each end of the festival, so cyclists arriving at D Street or J Street can leave their ride in a secure spot while enjoying the festival.

For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall and North County Transit District Coaster Station lots (along Vulcan Avenue at D and E Streets).

For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.visitencinitas.org.