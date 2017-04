Encinitas Crime Report (April 5-April 11)

April 11

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 8:23 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 2400 block Camto Ocean Cove, 6:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 N block Vulcan Avenue, 1:16 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 100 block Rosebay Drive, 12:01 a.m.

April 10

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - Camino del Sur/ Rancho Bernardo Road, 10:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Second Street/ W C Street, 3:09 a.m.

April 9

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 600 S block 101, 12:50 a.m.

April 8

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Camino del Norte/Camino San Bernardo, 11:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance- 1000 N block El Camino Real, 10:21 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 5 p.m.

April 7

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Avocado Street, 11:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1800 block Melrose Drive, 12:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 2100 block Village Park Way, 7:44 a.m.

April 6

• Residential burglary - 500 block Nobel Court, 12:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 W block D Street, 1:24 a.m.

April 5

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Camino Del Sur Via Azul, 4:49 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 800 block Regal Road, 5 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - I-5 SB La Costa Avenue, 2:09 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 200 S block El Camino Real, 12:01 a.m.