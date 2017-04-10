Motorcyclist run over by big rig on I-5 in Encinitas, dies

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle and being run over by a big rig on south Interstate 5 in Encinitas on April 7, the California Highway Patrol said.

The rider was splitting lanes when the motorcycle crashed into a Toyota that was changing lanes, from the No.1 to the No. 2 lane, about 5 p.m. south of Encinitas Boulevard, the CHP said.

The impact caused the rider and bike to slide under a big rig traveling in the No. 3 lane. The trailer’s left, rear tires ran over the motorcycle and rider, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old San Diego resident whose gender was unreleased, died at the site of the collision.

David Hernandez is a reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.