Motorcyclist who died in hit-and-run last week identified

Authorities on April 11 identified a motorcyclist who died in a hit-and-run on the I-5 Freeway in Encinitas last week.

Christopher Allen Issacs, 24, of San Diego, died on April 7 about 5 p.m. after being hit by an unknown vehicle while riding his motorcycle, according to the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Issacs lost control of his bike and skid along the roadway, authorities said. He then struck the left rear tire of a semi-truck and trailer and was ejected.

A 9-1-1 call was placed, but when emergency personnel responded, Issacs, who received multiple blunt force injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The California Highway Patrol's Oceanside division is investigating the incident.