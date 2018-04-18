Double track work planned near Cardiff-by-the-Sea

As part of the San Elijo Lagoon Double Track Project, overnight and weekend work is planned from 12:30 a.m. on April 21 to 3 a.m. on Monday, April 23 as construction crews continue to lay new track north of Chesterfield Avenue and prepare recently laid track for eventual train service.

Additionally, crews will begin to remove the temporary work platform that was built across the San Elijo Lagoon's inlet to allow the construction of a new, double-tracked concrete rail bridge alongside the more than 60-year old wooden trestle.

The work will occur during an Absolute Work Window (AWW) where rail service will be temporarily suspended between Oceanside and San Diego, allowing crews to meet significant construction milestones and work unimpeded while all rail services are halted.

Nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent day and nighttime noise and lights. Crews will work to minimize noise and other impacts to nearby residents. Your patience during construction is appreciated. Access real-time traffic info through any of these resources: 511SD, Caltrans QuickMap, WAZE, or Google Maps. Please note: construction schedules are subject to change.