Stone Brewing to return to Encinitas Street Fair

The 36th Annual Encinitas Street Fair will once again extend the hours of its popular Beer Garden on April 28 from noon to 7 p.m. The hours on April 29 will be the usual noon to 5 p.m. The tasty brews on tap will feature several styles of beer, courtesy of the Beer Garden sponsor Stone Brewing Company.

For the first time ever, Boochcraft will be joining the Beer Garden with their organic 7 percent alcohol-by-volume Kombucha.

There will also be wine available from local wineries, and water provided thanks to Palomar Mountain Spring Water. Authentic Mexican food will be available from The Taco Stand, a vibrant restaurant in downtown Encinitas where guests are often seen lined up in front of the store on Coast Highway 101, as well as ice cream from local favorite JoJo’s Creamery.

Seven live bands and two DJ’s will rock the Beer Garden Stage at this two-day fair. Saturday’s music will headline with locals The Routine, a dynamic combination of soul, rock, world and funk, from 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m. Sunday will wrap up with Elektric Voodoo, a unique blend of classic afrobeat, latin, rock and roll, psych, jazz, and blues, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Beer Garden is a family-friendly environment where kids can join their parents, and dogs are welcome too. The Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health, will be held April 28 and April 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It features more than 450 booths, and two additional music stages: Lumberyard Courtyard Stage and Hansen’s Community Stage.

For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.visitencinitas.org.