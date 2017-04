Encinitas Crime Report (April 12-April 17)

April 17

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block North Court, 2 p.m.

April 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2nd Street/W D Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1600 block Scott Place, 1:43 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1000 S block 101, 4:52 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI drug - Camino de las Flores/Encinitas Boulevard, 3:46 a.m.

April 15

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 11:52 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Poinsettia Park, 9:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Poinsettia Park, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1200 block Greenlake Drive, 7:06 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 100 N block El Camino Real, 1:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 11:57 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 7:43 a.m.

April 14

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1000 block Golden Road, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1700 block Old Glen Street, 4 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16700 block Deer Ridge Road, 3:25 a.m.

April 13

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 100 N block El Camino Real, 12:49 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 block Second Street, 1:02 a.m.

April 12

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft- 600 block Melba Road, 11:11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1500 block Halia Court, 10:09 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2100 block Carol View Drive, 9 p.m.

• Fraud - 600 block Solana Hills Court, 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block Melrose Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1900 block Calle Barcelona, 11:30 a.m.