Bach to Rock Encinitas presents Bachapalooza

Bach to Rock Encinitas is proud to present BACHAPALOOZA!, showcasing their student rock bands, acoustic performers, and glee groups. Students will be performing a mix of rock, country, and pop music for an afternoon of fun for the whole family on May 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Like a sports team, performing in a live band builds teamwork, garners peer-recognition, and fosters self-esteem,” says Rick Walker, owner of Bach 2 Rock Encinitas. “The BACHAPALOOZA is a celebration of the students’ progress and determination, and we are happy to support a community cause while offering an exciting afternoon of performances.”

Bach to Rock Encinitas offers a variety of programs for students of all ages including: individual and group lessons in piano, voice, guitar, drums, DJ, strings, wind instruments, and more; music programs for preschoolers and toddlers; beginning piano for children in grades K-2; along with summer camps and birthday parties. Recently, Bach to Rock introduced MyB2R, an online dashboard offering customers real-time access to student progress and more. MyB2R is the only digital service of its kind in the music school industry, and provides the ability to track student advancement, schedule lessons, obtain homework and stream over 400 pre-recorded songs to practice at home.

“Our kids are fabulous, and we love the opportunity to showcase them in our annual BACHAPALOOZA!” added Walker. “We are so proud of each and every one of them.”

BACHAPALOOZA will take place at the San Dieguito Heritage Ranch located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024. Admission is $5 per person for BACHAPALOOZA, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit the San Dieguito Heritage Museum (SDHM). The museum was founded in 1988 to preserve artifacts, records and stories pertaining to the history of the communities of the San Dieguito River, Encinitas area. The SDHM seeks to preserve and share this history through a combination of hands-on history experiences and traditional exhibits.

Bach to Rock is reshaping music education on a national scale by turning solitary, boring music lessons into a group activity that is more like a team sport. B2R focuses on providing a well-balanced music education because, ultimately, that is what parents are looking for. Unlike other music school franchises, Bach to Rock has an extensive curriculum. Students learn the intricacies of music — from theory to how to read music. Bach to Rock is the music school kids would have designed for themselves. They get to jam with other kids right away and play current hits. The learning is the same, but the enjoyment factor is much higher.

Bach to Rock Encinitas is located at 282 N. El Camino Real, Suite C. For more information, please call (760) 452-2190 or visit https://encinitas.b2rmusic.com/.