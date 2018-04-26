Encinitas Crime Report (April 20 to April 24)

April 24

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Honeysuckle Court/Shanas Lane, 11:07 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Saxony Road, 4:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2500 S block 101, 1:15 a.m.

April 23

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16200 block Dapple Gray Place, 9:15 p.m.

April 22

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc leaded cane/billy/etc - Regal Road/Requeza Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1600 block Trenton Way, 8:13 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1600 block Orange Blossom Way, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 11:10 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 500 N block Cedros Avenue, 7:30 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 400 block Third Street, 7:22 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Arjuna Court/Village Run East, 12:40 a.m.

April 21

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/drugs - Gibraltar Street/Jerez Court, 11:14 p.m.

• Felony DUI alcohol/drugs: causing bodily injury - Melrose Drive/San Elijo Road, 7:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1900 N block 101, 5:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Chesterfield Drive, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 900 block Orpheus Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 12:15 p.m.

April 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 11:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 11:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 1500 W block Valley Parkway, 11:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 1500 W block Valley Parkway, 11:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc - 1700 block Lake Drive, 7:50 p.m.

• Fraud - 2500 block La Macarena Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 9:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 2200 block Calle Barcelona, 8:07 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 2000 block Alga Road, 5:58 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 500 S block 101, 1:24 a.m.