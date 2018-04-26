SDUHSD presents panel on teen drug use May 3

San Dieguito Union High School District will present a panel on teen drug use on May 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at San Dieguito High School Academy (SDA), 800 Santa Fe Drive.
Panelists include:
- Joseph R. Olesky, READI Program/SDUHSD and District AOD Counselor
- George Gedulin, Attorney at Law
- Bob Briggs, San Diego Police Department Police Officer
- Roneet Lev, Medical/Substance Expert
- Katie Barr, LCSW Federal Therapist
- Nancy Perry-Sheridan, MSW/San Dieguito Alliance Drug-Free Youth
- Katie Bendix, SDA/Assistant Principal
- Malcolm Warfield, Carlsbad Diversion Prog.
- Ann Areeckal, SDA/School Social Worker
This seminar will provide parents, students, and community members the opportunity to directly ask questions surrounding teen drug use that exists in our community and how they endanger the lives of our children.
Areas of interest include:
- What are the current legal issues surrounding substance use?
- How has Marijuana/Vaping changed over time?
- What are some current medical issues using substances?
- What can parents and the community do to fight rampant drug use?