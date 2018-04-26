SDUHSD presents panel on teen drug use May 3

San Dieguito Union High School District will present a panel on teen drug use on May 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at San Dieguito High School Academy (SDA), 800 Santa Fe Drive.

Panelists include:

Joseph R. Olesky, READI Program/SDUHSD and District AOD Counselor

George Gedulin, Attorney at Law

Bob Briggs, San Diego Police Department Police Officer

Roneet Lev, Medical/Substance Expert

Katie Barr, LCSW Federal Therapist

Nancy Perry-Sheridan, MSW/San Dieguito Alliance Drug-Free Youth

Katie Bendix, SDA/Assistant Principal

Malcolm Warfield, Carlsbad Diversion Prog.

Ann Areeckal, SDA/School Social Worker

This seminar will provide parents, students, and community members the opportunity to directly ask questions surrounding teen drug use that exists in our community and how they endanger the lives of our children.

Areas of interest include: