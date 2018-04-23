25 drivers cited in sheriff checkpoint in Encinitas

The San Diego Sheriff's Department, North Coastal Sheriff's Station conducted a DUI sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1800 block of S. Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:46 p.m. through Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 1:50 a.m. The purpose of the checkpoint was to remove impaired and/or unlicensed drivers from the roadway, public education, and deterrence to increase the safety of all drivers.

A total of 696 vehicles approached the checkpoint; 696 vehicles were directed through the primary screening area of the checkpoint; and, 35 vehicles were directed to the secondary screening area for further investigation.

There was one driver evaluated for being under the influence and one driver arrested for DUI alcohol. Twenty-five citations were issued for: three violations for driving with a suspended driver's license; three violations for unlicensed driver; two violations for no insurance; one violation for vehicle registration expired over six months; 14 violations for failure to present a driver license; and, two violation for driving out of the parameters of a provisional driver license. There were a total of four vehicles towed.

This checkpoint was funded by a grant through the California Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety and local law enforcement urge drivers to "Report Drunk Drivers. Call 911."