Temple Solel celebrates 40th anniversary May 5

Temple Solel will celebrate its 40th Anniversary Annual Gala on May 5. The elegant dinner-dance and live auction will feature a cocktail hour complete with a Wine and Tequila Tasting, the opportunity to win beautiful Alor jewelry, amazing Raffle Baskets, a sit down meal catered by French Gourmet, and live entertainment. The Gala will transport guests down Memory Lane, as we reminisce about memories from the last forty years at our beloved Temple Solel.

This year, the Temple Solel Live Auction offers amazing opportunities like the New York Family “Frozen” Package, spotlighting four tickets to “Frozen” on Broadway, a private lunch and Wine Tasting at Napa’s exclusive Diamond Creek Winery, a Staycation package including hotels in La Jolla, Rancho Santa Fe, The Gaslamp plus theater tickets and more. We are also offering a seven day Maui package, a Sports Package including an on-field Padres Experience, fantastic LA Clippers seats, an exclusive barn tour at the Del Mar Races, and many other incredible experiences. Best of Live tickets and Raffle tickets will also be available.

Temple Solel is a Reform Jewish congregation in San Diego’s North County coastal community. Founded over 40 years ago with just 40 members, Temple Solel’s congregation now has 700 families. Over 500 children, from preschool through high school, are enrolled in various educational programs and volunteer service clubs. Giving back to the San Diego community is part of our core values. Temple Solel emphasizes supporting those in need by hosting an interfaith homeless shelter in December, providing baby items to needy mothers through its Bundles for Babies program, and bringing home cooked meals to the Haven House homeless shelter, amongst other projects. Solel continues to expand its social-justice programming throughout the greater San Diego community. The Gala proceeds will benefit educational and social-service programs and provide support to families in need.

Tickets for Temple Solel’s 40th Anniversary Gala are $118; price increases to $140 beginning April 21st. Best of Live tickets are also $100 and can be purchased on line. To purchase tickets, please visit www.templesolel.net/gala 2018 or call Judy Bricker at 760-436-0654 x254 or jbricker@templesolel.net.