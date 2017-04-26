Encinitas wins environmental awards

The City of Encinitas won top honors earlier this month at the Climate Action Campaign’s NightCAP Annual Awards Celebration.

Encinitas won the Agents of Change Award, which recognized the city as moving toward 100 percent clean energy, on April 12.

Solana Beach and Del Mar were also nominated in the category.

Encinitas earned the Agents of Change Award for leading the exploration of a possible joint Community Choice Energy program across North County cities.

“Our community values include being good stewards of the environment,” said Crystal Najera, the City’s Climate Action Program Administrator, in a statement. “We’re committed to creating opportunities for our residents and business owners to provide their input on how they’d like to see the City move towards sustainable energy. We did just that through the exploration of Community Choice Energy over the past year and through our current efforts to update the City’s Climate Action Plan.”

As well, Encinitas Environmental Commissioner Jim Wang won the Unsung Hero award for being a champion of bold climate action and persistently pushing forward the Community Choice Energy and Climate Action plan efforts in Encinitas.

For more information on the City of Encinitas environmental efforts, visit the Climate Action web page at www.encinitasca.gov/climate

— Submitted press release