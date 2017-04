The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station will host a "Coffee with the Community" event April 27 from 8 to 10 a.m. at McDonalds, 1064 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the deputuies who patrol their neighborhoods.

For more information, call Crime Prevention Specialist Jonathan Simon at 760-966-3588.