Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 4)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2JIoEQT.

Lecture: Be the change

Former Encinitas City Council member Lisa Shaffer and Encinitas Union School District Farm Lab Director Mim Michelove will discuss how to make change at the local level on May 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. The lecture is presented by Life San Elijo on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201. Shaffer will offer advice on effective advocacy. Michelove will share her experience transforming the local school district around healthy living and sustainable practices. The program will include ideas you can apply in your home and/or workplace. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

After Hours Concert with Nathan & Jessie

Music with a spirit of beauty, spontaneity, dance, and jazz improvisation! Thrill to hear trilingual female and male vocals, 2 resonator guitars and 1 accordion, all in one unforgettable experience on May 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas LIbrary, 540 Cornish Drive. Traveling troubadours Nathan Rivera and Jessie Andra Smith bring gypsy bluesy jazzy folk at it's finest. Don't miss this foot stomping good time, with light refreshments provided. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HMeiTT.

The American Association of University Women meeting

The American Association of University Women, Del Mar-Leucadia branch, is pleased to announce the 10 new Tech Trekkers for summer camp at UCSan Diego at their meeting on May 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Tech Trek candidates are interviewed and then selected from five different local middle schools for a week’s scholarship to a special STEM week learning from UC professors, working on projects and taking classes in various STEM subjects. Among the speakers will be former Tech Trekkies Carolina Quirarte, now studying nursing at CSU San Marcos; Sophie Hernandez, studying microbiology at Mira Costa; and Romy Beigel, now a junior at Montana State studying engineering management, who will be starting an internship at Boeing. Romy has updated the club yearly since she received a President’s four year scholarship, in person and in the last two years by video. Additionally, last year’s Tech Trek campers will share their experiences, and the club is honored to have Barbara Newton, retired software developer and manager give the keynote talk. For further information, visit www.delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net.

Carlsbad Village Faire

The street fair is returning to Carlsbad Village on May 6 from 8 to 5 p.m. The streets will come alive with the sights and smells of fair-time as more than 900 vendors set up unique booths, fairgoers search for handmade gifts, try mouthwatering foods and have some fun in the sun. Hosting more than 100,000 visitors, the Carlsbad Village Faire is the largest one-day street fair in the nation, stretching 14 blocks in Carlsbad Village. The fair showcases unique vendor booths offering handcrafted art, gifts, antiques, jewelry, unique clothing, home décor, plants, food and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JJg44w.

San Diego Baroque Soloists: Playing A Round

The early music ensemble will present a delightful program of instrumental works and vocal arias featuring repeating bass lines (or ground bass) by Monteverdi, Purcell, Handel, J.S. Bach and more on May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Saints Helen and Constantine Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue. With violinists Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen, violist Andrew Waid, cellist Alex Greenbaum, and harpsichordist Alison Luedecke and special guest, mezzo soprano Adele Dominguez. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Kz0cCG.

Half Price Book Sale

Thousands of books, mostly priced from 25 cents to $1, will be on sale at the Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be $25-cent CDs, 25 cents and $1 DVDs. Members of EFL get to shop early, from 9 to 10 a.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HQagFT.

Zero Waste 101 Workshop: Organics

Learn how to compost food scraps, build ocean friendly gardens, and shop smarter on May 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the EUSD Farm Lab, 441 Quail Gardens Drive. Don't miss the kid's craft stations and Farm Lab tours. Sponsored by the City of Encinitas and I Love a Clean San Diego. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HNWFPo.

BACHAPALOOZA!

Local music school Bach to Rock is hosting a recital featuring young up and coming live bands and djs on May 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Bring chairs and refreshments or support the cause by visiting the Chuck Wagon. Don't miss the family fun, only $5 and your ticket supports The San Dieguito Heritage Museum. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2FBv5CY.

Lagoon In Bloom Family Discovery Day

Take a run through the animal athletes obstacle course on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. Enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, interactive songs and onsite cash food truck. Discovery Passports will lead family explorers to interactive areas featuring bird nests, reptiles, fishes, and pollinators, plus more fun outdoors in nature. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HNHdTf.

Gospel Brunch at the Hive

Similar to songs that fueled the Civil Rights movement, Jewish Gospel introduces audiences to African-American-Jewish melodies that were sung across generations on May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at The hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road. With a delicious and healthy array of breakfast food. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JIGiUL.

Organic Farm Day Celebration