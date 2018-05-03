Encinitas Crime Report (April 27 to May 1)

May 1

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1000 block Golden Road, 10 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 500 block Deadwood Drive, 12:57 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used - 1600 block Melrose Drive, 2:38 a.m.

April 30

• Fraud - 4100 block Manchester Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S block 101, 1 a.m.

April 29

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 2500 S block 101, 9:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 10500 block Craftsman Way, 1:30 p.m.

April 28

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 2:30 p.m.

April 27

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 11:15 p.m.

• Felony throw subs at vehicle on highway with GBI intent - Sitio Baya Via Callendo, 6:36 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1100 block Garden View Road, 6:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1400 N block Vulcan Avenue, 6 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 block Aberdeen Drive, 1:13 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1900 block San Elijo Avenue, 12:05 a.m.