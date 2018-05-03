Gas leak prompts evacuations in Encinitas neighborhood

Some Encinitas residents were evacuated on the morning of May 1 as authorities responded to a natural gas leak in the area of Leucadia Boulevard and Hymettus Avenue.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station were dispatched to assist the Encinitas Fire Department and San Diego Gas and Electric at about 8:15 a.m. They evacuated residents on Hymettus Avenue as a precautionary measure due to the strong odor of natural gas and the possibility of a fire. Senior volunteers assisted with traffic control.

The roads were reopened about two hours later, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.