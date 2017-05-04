Encinitas Crime Report (April 26-May 2)

May 2

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 2100 block San Elijo Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1600 block Villa Cardiff Drive, 12:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1700 S block El Camino Real, 12:32 a.m.

May 1

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 700 block Teaberry Street, 5 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 300 block Requeza Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1700 S block El Camino Real, 10:43 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - A Street/N Coast Highway 101, 9:38 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 3000 block Camino Del Rancho, 6 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 700 S block 101, 5:54 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 900 N block 101, 4:45 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2000 block Edinburg Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

April 30

• Felony vehicle burglary - 1300 block Camto Septimo, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block Coast Highway 101, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 4:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 900 block Saxony Road, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 400 S block 101, 12:29 a.m.

April 29

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1100 block Regal Road, 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 300 N block El Camino Real, 9:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Liverpool Drive, 8:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 400 block Hickoryhill Drive, 8L13 p.m.

April 28

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:15 p.m.

April 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1900 block Park Dale Lane, 10:20 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1900 block Park Dale Lane, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 800 block Orpheus Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 4:50 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 6:33 a.m.

April 26

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1200 block Evergreen Drive, 7:48 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1900 block Calle Barcelona, 5 p.m.

• Fraud - 2000 S block 101, noon

• Other sex crime - 0 N block Vulcan Avenue, 10:30 a.m.