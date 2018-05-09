Encinitas Cruise Nights return May 17

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association announces the lineup for its 19th annual presentation of Encinitas Cruise Nights, including new nightly themes and live bands. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursdays of May through September, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The May 17 opener features Little Guys Street Rods, the Shelby Club, North County Cruisers, and at Charlie’s Foreign Car lot will be the Mercedes Benz Club. Three music venues will host LAE and Friends, Linda Berry and John January, and the UpShots.

E101 Executive Director, Irene Pyun says, “We’re thrilled to continue such a long time beloved event in the downtown community and expect a great number of attendees. Member businesses have come through in sponsoring the event to make sure it remains successful such as O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and the Lumberyard Shoppes.” Pyun adds, “This event is one of my favorites because it brings all ages out to enjoy live music and most of all a trip down memory lane!”

This year will continue to have three half street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This will make room for more car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along South Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More info: www.visitencinitas.org, (760) 943-1950.