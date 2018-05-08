Authorities looking for indecent exposure suspect in Encinitas

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who they say exposed himself inappropriately to a woman at an Encinitas bookstore in late April.

The incident occurred April 24 at the Barnes and Noble, at 1040 North El Camino Real, when a woman said the unknown man exposed himself to her, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station. No other details about the incident were immediately given.

The suspect left prior to enforcement arrival. Images of the suspect were captured on video surveillance, but no cameras were located in the section of the store where the incident occurred, so the crime was not recorded.

The victim described the man as approximately 60 years old, about six-feet tall, 220 pounds, with an abdominal obesity "beer belly" and balding with gray hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500.