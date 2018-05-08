Authorities looking for at least one theft suspect

Sheriff's officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say stole a woman's purse at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas and used the woman's credit cards at multiple locations within San Diego County.

The incident occurred on April 14 between 11:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., when the man stole the purse, which contained credit cards, from a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

The suspect then used the woman's credit cards at two CVS pharmacies in Encinitas. He was seen on video surveillance at one of the stores and was described as an unknown race, about 15 to 20 years old and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red pants.

Authorities said it is unknown at this time if the man is the only suspect, as video surveillance from other stores have not been made available.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500.