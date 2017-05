Encinitas Crime Report (May 3-May 9)

May 9

• Residential burglary - 1800 block Avenida Apice, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block San Andres Drive, 12:30 p.m.

May 8

• Other sex crime - 17600 block El Vuelo, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 block Passiflora Avenue, 9:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 8:50 a.m.

• Other sex crime - 0 E block D Street, 6:10 a.m.

May 7

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 N block El Camino Real, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1900 N block 101, 8:35 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1400 block Hermes Avenue, 1:01 a.m.

May 6

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 S block El Camino Real, 9:45 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 1600 block Caudor Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 W block D Street, 2:10 a.m.

May 5

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 S block Sierra Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 600 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:55 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 300 block Neptune Avenue, 3 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 5200 block Avenida Maravillas, 1:30 p.m.

• Fraud - 600 block Dell Street, noon

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1300 block Crest Drive, 12:14 a.m.

May 4

• Felony assault with deadly weapon (not firearm) - 3rd/W D Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Fraud - 15000 block Cross Stone Drive, 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1200 block Eolus Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 1:39 a.m.

May 3

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 100 block Aberdeen Drive, 8:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1300 N block 101, 7:04 p.m.

• Felony DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury - I-5 La Costa Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 6300 block El Apajo, 2:37 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 10300 block Reserve Drive, 6 a.m.