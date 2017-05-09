La Costa Canyon graduate charged in Penn State hazing case

A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.

Luke Visser of Encinitas was among 18 students charged Friday in one of the largest hazing prosecutions in U.S. history in connection with the death of a 19-year-old freshman after a hazing ritual involving alcohol.

Visser described himself on Facebook as a 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School and a valet at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, according to a story published in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

His account featured a photograph of a young, blond man — presumably Visser — with his arms around the waists of two women who appear to be cheerleaders for UCLA. A comment beneath the photo read: “Visser is a ... stud,” the story reported.

The website Maxpreps.com also lists Visser as a member of La Costa Canyon's football team from 2014-16.

Tim Piazza suffered injuries that eventually became fatal after he fell down stairs during a party at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity party in February. The fraternity was forced to disband.

Centre County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller on Friday accused fraternity members of forcing Piazza to drink too much alcohol, then failing to call for help once it was clear he was seriously injured.

The judge set bail at $100,000 but released the defendants on their own recognizance.