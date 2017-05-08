New principal named for San Dieguito Academy

Adam Camacho has been named the new principal of San Dieguito Academy, taking over for Bjorn Paige, effective July 1.

Camacho, who has been the principal of Earl Warren Middle School since 2014, joined the San Dieguito Union High School District in 2000 as a counselor at La Costa Canyon High School.

He is a native of Pismo Beach, graduate of Arroyo Grande High School and came to San Diego to attend San Diego State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice Administration.

Camacho currently lives in Carlsbad with his family.

School district officials said he and Paige, who has accepted a principal position in Oregon, will work closely ovewr the coming months to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.