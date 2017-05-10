Sheriff’s Dept. seeking additional indecent exposure victims

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is seeking additional people who may have been victims of indecent exposure or inappropriate touching in the North County coastal areas.

A Hispanic man standing next to a white delivery van in the 4000 block of Vista De La Tierra in Solana Beach grabbed the buttocks of a female pedestrian as she walked past him on May 6, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

The woman was able to run away and was not injured.

A similar incident occurred on May 8 when a white delivery van drove slowly past a female jogger several times in the 17000 block of El Vuelo in Rancho Santa Fe. The Hispanic man then exposed himself to the jogger, who was able to run across the street as the suspect stepped out of the van with his pants down to his knees, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Department believes the same man is responsible for both incidents and that an arrest is imminent.

He was described as 5’5” to 5’8” in height, weighing 150 to 200 pounds, 20 to 30 years old, black hair and clean shaven.

The van was described as a newer white, delivery-type van with no windows on the sides.

Anyone with information about these cases or who has been a victim of similar crimes is asked to call the Sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit at 858-974-2316.