Advocacy group hosts 100 days rally in Encinitas

The Wagon Circle, an Encinitas-based advocacy group that formed last year, celebrated organizing and supporting each other through the first 100 days of the new administration on May 7 with a picnic and unity rally.

The gathering took place at Cottonwood Creek Park, where members marched linked together to signify what they stand for. One of their primary focuses lately has been holding Congressman Darrell Issa accountable for his vote on the American Health Care Act.

“Especially, since the vote on the ACHA we need to show that the resistance is going nowhere,” said organizer Lisa Nava, who sits on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

Over the last three months, the 300-member group has advocated for refugees, Planned Parenthood, healthcare, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, Nava said.

“We believe that positive action creates political change,” she said. “Our unity rally went beyond a typical protest and instead galvanized our strength and determination to stand together and help those that are in fear or marginalized by the new administration. We had guest speakers that represented our veterans, immigrant and Muslim neighbors.”