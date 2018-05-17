Encinitas Crime Report (May 11 to May 14)

May 14

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 5:48 p.m.

May 13

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1600 block Burgundy Road, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 1:18 a.m.

May 12

• Misdemeanor simple battery - El Camino Real Via De La Valle, 10 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 300 W block Valley Parkway, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2700 block Via De La Valle, 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 400 W block B Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 500 W block Mission Avenue, 5:28 a.m.

• DUI alcohol - 15600 block Bernardo Center Drive, 4:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 700 block Marsolan Avenue, 3:25 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 12200 block Carmel Mountain Road, 3:12 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 166oo block Dove Canyon Road, 2:39 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 500 S block 101, 1:25 a.m.

May 11

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Saxony Road, 11 p.m.

• Vandalism ($400 or more) - 17000 block Bernardo Center Drive, 11 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 17000 block Bernardo Center Drive, 11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 11800 block Bernardo Terrace, 10:30 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 500 S block 101, 4:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 100 W block Washington Avenue, 3:46 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2600 block Via De La Valle, 3:30 p.m.

• Felony possession of narcotic controlled substance - 500 W block Mission Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Iron Horse Court, 4:29 a.m.