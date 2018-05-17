Encinitas Guitar Orchestra to perform May 25

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local amateur and professional guitarists, will perform in concert Friday, May 25, at 7:30 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour, Encinitas, CA 92024.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s session “A Guitar Anthology” features an eclectic selection of guitar music, all adapted for four or more parts in a guitar orchestra. Selections include Spanish guitar music, a suite of contemporary pieces by Canadian composer Patrick Roux, and Scott Joplin’s The Entertainer, among others.

“Our music selection features favorites as well as pieces we haven’t played before,” Pupping said. “I’m certain the audience will love the music and sense the commitment the players bring to learning and performing these pieces.”

The orchestra is comprised of 30 - 40 local guitarists from beginning through advanced levels who learn classical guitar technique and ensemble skills under the supervision of noted local guitar performer and teacher Peter Pupping. The orchestra is divided into four to eight sections with multiple players on each part. Professional and advanced guitarists help newer players so that everyone can participate and have fun.

Pupping has been teaching and performing in Southern California for more than 30 years. Pupping has released many CDs with his band, the Peter Pupping Band, and solo albums. The latest, entitled Saturday Morning, is comprised almost entirely of songs composed and/or arranged by Pupping. Pupping earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from San Diego State University. He organizes and directs the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s two, three-month sessions each year.

For more information, including upcoming summer guitar workshops, visit the www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.