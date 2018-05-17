Celebrate Older Americans Month with a guided trail hike

In honor of Older Americans month, on Wednesday, May 23 at 10 a.m., join members of the City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department staff for a 40-minute guided trail walk of Encinitas Ranch/Cantebria between the intersection of Lynwood and Paseo De Las Flores. This intergenerational outdoor activity is an easy neighborhood scenic loop providing an opportunity for exercise, education and socialization. Fitness instructor, Kris Powell will kick-off the event with a warm-up followed by the walk.

Older Americans Month recognizes older Americans for their contributions to the nation. This year’s focus, “Engage at Every Age”, emphasizes that you are never too old (or young) to take part in activities that can enrich your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The month of May provides an opportunity to raise awareness on the importance of community engagement as a tool for enhancing the well-being of old and young alike. There is no better time than now to be engaged.

Registration is required. Visit www.EncinitasParksandRec.com to register, course #9114. For more information contact the Encinitas Senior Center at 760-943-2250.