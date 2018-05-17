San Dieguito Academy presents 'The Birds'

San Dieguito High School Academy’s Drama Production class is thrilled to present "The Birds" on May 31, June 1 and June 2. A class committed to exploring the art of theatre by participating in the production and performance process, Drama Production students have developed an exciting and engaging show.

"The Birds" is a modern take on what Greek comedy would sound like for its original Athenian audience over two thousand years ago. Written by Aristophanes (414 B.C.) and arranged for the stage by Walter Kerr, this show follows “anti-government” Athenians, Pithetaerus (Jake Griffin) and Euelpides (Tatum Goodbody) as they try to found a better society among the birds. King of the Birds, Epops (Ben Cavanaugh-Thompson), his wife Procne (Celeste Lagrange), and a chorus of other birds help create Cloud Cuckoo Land, a kingdom that acts as a toll road between the earth and the realm of the Athenian gods. In a hilarious adaption of Aristophanes’ first Utopian play, THE BIRDS is an engaging story of the mishaps and happy accidents that come with founding a city in the sky.

San Dieguito High School Academy will present "The Birds" on May 31, June 1, and June 2 at 7 p.m. San Dieguito Academy’s Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the San Dieguito Academy Campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $8 for students and children. They are available for purchase at the door or at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito.