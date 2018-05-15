Threat from high schooler unfounded, sheriff says

Authorities investigated — but did not find credibility to — a threat by a 16-year-old Encinitas high school student on May 15.

Deputies from San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station responded to Sunset High School to investigate, according to a news release from the sheriff's department. School officials informed deputies that the student was not at school.

Deputies then contacted the student at his residence. The boy explained to authorities that his post was a re-post of something he saw on social media. Deputies conducted a threat assessment and determined the threat was unfounded and no crime had been committed.

The message posted by the student was not directed at the school or anyone in particular, authorities said.