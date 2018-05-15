Homeless man dies after being struck by train in Encinitas

A man was killed when he was struck by a train on the morning of May 15 in Encinitas, just south of the Encinitas train station.

The incident occurred about 4:55 a.m. on the tracks between South Vulcan Avenue and South Coast Highway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

The northbound Amtrak train was traveling about 75 miles-per-hour when it struck the man, who appeared to be in his late 50s. The man, who appeared homeless, died at the scene prior to deputies arriving to the scene, said Sgt. Darrell McNeal of the Sheriff's Department. No further information was immediately provided about the man, and there were no witnesses except for the engineer, who was unable to stop the train in time, McNeal said.

Officials from the North County Transit Department said on Twitter that the fatal collision forced the cancellation of most early-morning train service. Southbound Coaster routes were only able to go as far as the Poinsettia Station in Carlsbad, and northbound trains from downtown San Diego were only able to reach the Solana Beach station.

NCTD has been working to get scheduled trains back on track. For updated route information, visit www.twitter.com/gonctd​​​​​​​.

The Encinitas Advocate will update this story as we receive more information.