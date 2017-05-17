Encinitas Crime Report (May 11-May 16)

May 16

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 16900 block Dove Canyon Road, 8:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 5 p.m.

May 15

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2500 S block 101, 11 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 17100 block Camino Del Sur, 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 600 N block Vulcan Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1100 block Evergreen Drive, 3:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 17000 block Patina Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Fraud - 100 N block El Camino Real, 1:15 p.m.

May 14

• Commercial burglary -100 N block El Camino Real, 1 a.m.

May 13

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alchol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 200 S block El Camino Real, 6 p.m.

• Felony threaten executive officer with violence - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 5:39 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 200 block El Portal Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Fraud - 16100 block Paseo Del Sur, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 100 W block Leucadia Boulevard, 9 a.m.

• Other sex crime - 1800 block Pleasantdale Drive, 8:15 a.m.

• Felony battery against police officer with minor injury - 100 N block 101, 7 a.m.

May 12

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Black Sealane Drive, 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Fourth Street, 7 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 16600 block Los Morros, 4:30 p.m.

• Fraud - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 1:39 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1200 block Summit Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 500 S block 101, 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 S block Sierra Avenue, 3:09 a.m.

May 11

• Felony willful cruelty to child without injury or death - Liverpool Drive/Newcastle Avenue, 6:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Caudor Street, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 100 N block El Camino Real, 5:38 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Sierra Avenue, 1:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1300 S block 101, 10:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 10500 block 4S Commons Drive, 8 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft- 2300 block La Costa Avenue, 1 a.m.