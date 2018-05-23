Historical Bus Tour to take place June 23

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., thanks to a sponsorship from Mike Evans of Sea Coast Exclusive Properties.

The tour includes more than 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at Olivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886. This ranch has been carefully preserved and represents rural life in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. This is an extraordinary opportunity to see a working ranch with many historic buildings. Three generations of the Bumann family have called this home for the past 125 years. The buildings and contents are totally original and unchanged. Of the many Encinitas homestead ranches that once dotted the backcountry, this is the only one to survive into the 21st century.

Each ticket supports the preservation of two of Encinitas’ most iconic historical buildings, the Boathouses. The EPA acquired the SS Moonlight and SS Encinitas in 2008 in order to maintain them and make sure they remain in place for future generations.

Sea Coast Exclusive Properties is the EPA’s tour sponsor for a sixth year. Sea Coast, in downtown Encinitas, is a locally owned real estate firm with deep ties and a history of service to the community.

“Many of our agents are locals that grew up in Encinitas, with family histories that are a part of the Encinitas story. We are excited to be a small part of preserving our local heritage,” stated Mike Evans, President of Sea Coast Exclusive Properties.

Tickets are $65 each including lunch at the iconic 1883 one-room schoolhouse. They may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F ST and 4th St at 9 a.m. and return at noon. Lunch will be served upon return. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.

