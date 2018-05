May 16 declared as Tara Fuad Conservation Leadership Day

San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy supporters gathered on May 16 for a leadership celebration honoring Education Director Tara Fuad, recipient of the 2017 John Muir Environmental Education Conservation Award. The cities of Encinitas, Escondido and County District III issued proclamations declaring May 16 as Tara Fuad Conservation Leadership Day.

[Photo above: Conservancy Education Manager Elayna Flanders, County Parks & Recreation Director Brian Albright, Policy Advisor for County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar; Corrine Busta, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Conservancy Education Director Tara Fuad, Conservancy Executive Director and Principal Scientist Doug Gibson]