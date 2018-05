Encinitas Crime Report (May 18 to May 21)

May 21

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block Ocean View Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

May 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 10:09 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 800 block Birmingham Drive, 1:19 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Orpheus Avenue, 1 a.m.

May 19

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 200 N block Vulcan Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Street robbery - weapon used - 2100 block Carol View Drive, 1:05 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 N block El Camino Real, 3:19 a.m.

May 18

• Commercial burglary - 100 N block El Camino Real, 10:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1400 block Via Terrassa, 3 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 700 block Santa Rufina Drive, 2:30 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 3400 block Fortuna Ranch Road, 10:41 a.m.