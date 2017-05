Encinitas Crime Report (May 17-May 22)

May 22

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 5900 block Linea del Cielo, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block La Costa Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 10500 block 4S Commons Drive, 12:29 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 N block Cedros Avenue, 2:34 a.m.

May 21

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1700 block San Elijo Avenue, 11:18 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 5900 block Linea del Cielo, 2:09 a.m.

May 20

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 10200 block Paseo de Linda, 11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17000 block Ralphs Ranch Road, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Hygeia Court, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 10100 block Lone Dove Street, 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17000 block Ralphs Ranch Road, 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1600 block Brahms Road, 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2000 block Manchester Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Leucadia Boulevard, 2:06 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 N block Vulcan Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2800 block Manchester Avenue, 2:21 a.m.

May 19

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 1400 block Hygeia Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

• Tamper with vehicle - 1900 block Park Crest Drive, 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Via Cantebria, 8:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1300 block Via Terrassa, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:12 p.m.

May 18

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 5:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 10:41 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 200 block Raintree Drive, 7:45 a.m.

May 17

• Commercial burglary - 1400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1700 block San Elijo Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 600 block Birmingham Drive, 12:30 a.m.