Journalist Peggy Pico joins Community Resource Center team

Community Resource Center recently announced the addition of Peggy Pico as the organization’s new Director of Development. Pico, a three-time Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, comes with a robust history of public service and outreach. She is a mentor in the prestigious PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs. Previously, Pico was a nightly host, anchor and reporter at KPBS and NBC 7 News in San Diego. Pico began her new position at CRC on May 8.

“We are delighted to welcome Peggy Pico to our team,” said CRC’s CEO Isabel St.Germain Singh. “As a well-known and highly-respected public figure, Peggy will bring her experience and enthusiasm to help connect more people to CRC’s important work in San Diego County.”

Since 1979, Community Resource Center has been working to end hunger, homelessness and domestic violence in the North County San Diego region. CRC’s programs include domestic violence prevention and intervention, counseling, legal advocacy, food and nutrition assistance, homelessness prevention and rental and housing assistance.

“It is an honor to join Community Resource Center,” said Pico. “I am excited to take my career in a new direction where I can utilize my experience in broadcast journalism and professional speaking to improve the lives of those in need in our community.”

On April 1, Peggy joined CEO Isabel St. Germain Singh at the 22nd Annual Community Resource Center English Tea benefit luncheon. She served as the event emcee and helped raise over $70,000 for CRC’s programs.

— Submitted press release