Sheriff's Department conducts minor decoy operation in Encinitas, Solana Beach

One man was arrested and one business was cited for selling alcohol to a minor in a San Diego County Sheriff's Department and Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control decoy operation in Encinitas and Solana Beach, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies and two minor decoys performed a "minor decoy" and "shoulder tap" operation at various locations in the two cities.

During the minor decoy operation, a minor visited four "off-sale" establishments, attempting to purchase alcholic beverages. One location sold alcohol to the minor, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

The "shoulder tap" operation was conducted in front of liquor stores, where a teenage decoy asked adults to purchase alcohol for him. Five adults were contacted, but only one adult purchased alcohol for the minor. That adult was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor, which is a misdemeanor offense.

According to the Sheriff's Department, such operations "reduce alcohol abuse and opportunities for minors to get alcohol."

The department said similar operations will continue through June.