Waste collection rates to increase

Solid waste collection rates will be going up after an approval by the Encinitas City Council at its May 24 meeting.

The council voted unanimously to green-light the hikes with the EDCO Disposal Corporation, which will increase the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 44 cents in base rate, disposal fee and Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) fee categories if they use 95-gallon residential carts. Rates are established annually, according to the city.

Additionally, residents who subscribe to lower volume service — 35-gallon residential carts — will see a 29 cents average monthly increase in the three categories.

The new rates will go into effect on July 1.

Revenue generated from the fees is estimated to be about $10,000 in Fiscal Year 2017-18, according to city staff.

The last time the fees were increased was in July 2015, said Bill Wilson, management analyst for the city.